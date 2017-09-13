Carjacking on 5300 Block of Dorchester Avenue

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Two people were forced out of their vehicle at gunpoint, according to the University of Chicago Police Department.

The carjacking occurred at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The pair was sitting in a 2017 black Dodge Charger parked on the 5300 Block of South Dorchester Avenue.

An unknown person armed with a gun told the victims to get out of the car.

The suspect got into the car and drove off northbound on Kenwood Avenue and was followed by an associate in another vehicle.

The victims reported no physical injuries.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating.

t.hill@hpherald.com