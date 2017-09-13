Century 21 Affiliated abruptly closes after nearly two years in Hyde Park

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The local Century 21 Affiliated, 5200 S. Harper Ave., has abruptly closed after nearly two years in Hyde Park.

The real estate agency’s Hyde Park agents specialized in helping first-time homebuyers, luxury residential markets, rentals, mid-market communities and commercial real estate, according to its website.

According to a source familiar with the business, the real estate company closed on Friday, Sept. 1, due to financial difficulties that made it hard to maintain its Hyde Park location. A Century 21 Affiliated representative said, agents from the Hyde Park location are consolidating with its Homewood, Ill. office and headquarters, 930 W. 175th St., but it is not due to financial difficulties.

“We consolidated with our Homewood office and moved our agents to that location,” said Noel Williams, Century 21 Affiliated area director. “We consolidated to better serve our agents and our clients.”

