Hyde Park Encore Chorale to make U.S. premiere at Millennium Park

The Hyde Park Encore Chorale will join Encore Illinois to perform in “Crowd Out Chicago: A Chorus of 1,000 Plus Singers From Every Ward In The City,” on Sunday, Oct. 1, at Millennium Park. Encore was invited by Illinois Humanities and Chicago Humanities Festival to participate in the event.

The Hyde Park Encore Chorale is one of seven Encore Chorales for older adults ages 55 and up in the city. Encore Illinois is a nonprofit that runs all seven Encore choirs, currently totaling 250 singers in the city and suburbs.

The groups will join together to perform their U.S. premiere of the song “Crowd Out” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer David Lang and will be directed by Jonathan Miller, choral conductor, artistic director and founder of Chicago Acappella.

Miller, who founded the Hyde Park Encore Chorale in 2016, said that in spite of a large turnout last year the group is in need of more singers.

Miller said several singers dropped out due to the lack of parking near its rehearsal space at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Shore Drive. The choir, which now has about 25 members, moved its rehearsals to the Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 S. Hyde Park Boulevard, and welcomes former and new choir members to join.

The next choir rehearsal will be held on Monday, Sept. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Congregation Rodfei Zedek.

The group welcomes lifelong choral singers, singers who are getting back to singing after a break of a few or many years, those who’ve never sung before in a choir and those who are interested in the adventure of choral singing.

Registration for the chorale is $175, which will include sheet music, a practice CD, conductor and pianist.

For more information visit encoreillinois.org/product/hyde-park-fall-17.

