By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

One Fish, Two Fish seafood restaurant is coming to Hyde Park.

The restaurant will be located on the lower level of the City Hyde Park Building, 5115-5112 S. Harper Ave., and will specialize in seafood.

According to multiple sources close to the project, the menu has yet to be disclosed as the business plans to open its doors in late winter 2018 pending construction work.

j.phillips@hpherald.com