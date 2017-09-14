Currie will not run for State Rep. in next election

State Representative Barbara Flynn Currie (D-25) has announced that she will not run for office next term.

Currie represents the 25th District, which includes portions of the Chicago communities of Woodlawn, South Shore, Hyde Park, Kenwood, and South Chicago.

Currie said she planned to make an official announcement next week but the news got out Thursday, Sept. 14, after she told a couple of colleagues.

“I’m not planning to re-up for re-election in 2018 but I do plan to finish out my current term,” Currie told the Hyde Park Herald. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in the legislature and will continue to pursue progressive policies in education, social welfare and criminal justice in other venues.”

Currie said she has no immediate plans to leave her Hyde Park home.

Currie attended the University of Chicago. She graduated from the College with honors before earning a Master’s degree in Political Science. She is a member of the Chicago League of Women Voters, the Illinois Women’s Institute for Leadership, Women United for South Shore, and the Board of the ACLU of Illinois. She is active in many civic, community, and environmental organizations. She and her late husband, David P. Currie, a law professor at the University of Chicago, have two wonderful children and four grandchildren.

Currie, a Hyde Park resident, was elected in 1979 and is the state’s longest serving woman in the Illinois General Assembly. She is also the first woman to serve as majority leader in the Illinois House of Representatives and a top lieutenant to House Speaker Mike Madigan, is also the state’s longest serving woman in the Illinois General Assembly.

This is a developing news story.