Man in custody after crashing stolen vehicle on the 5100 Block of Lake Park Avenue

By TONIA HILL, JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writers

A man is in police custody after allegedly stealing a black Range Rover that was reported stolen, Wednesday, Sept. 14, from Barrington, Ill.

The car’s GPS alarm system sent out a signal Wednesday, and University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) and Chicago Police Department (CPD) officers were able to locate the vehicle just before 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

UCPD Police spotted the vehicle on the 5000 of South Lake Park Avenue.

Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle a 25-year-old man attempted to leave the area heading northbound on South Lake Park Avenue when he collided into a blue minivan that was traveling westbound on 51st Street.

The driver of the minivan was transported the University of Chicago Hospital.

Police said the victim is in good condition.

The 25-year-old driver was chased down and apprehended by a CPD officer. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He is in custody with charges pending at this time according to the CPD.

A second suspect jumped out the car and ran southbound on Lake Park Avenue.

Police did not apprehend him.

An officer at the scene said that the man could still be in the area.

