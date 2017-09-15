Nando’s Peri-Peri Chicken temporarily closed due to improper smoke ventilation

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Nando’s Peri-Peri Chicken, 1447 E. 53rd St., was forced to temporarily close, Friday, Sept. 15, due to improper smoke ventilation in the building.

According to several employees of the restaurant, the group noticed light smoke building up after oiling its grills in preparation for the store opening around 10:50 a.m. The smoke traveled from the kitchen to the dining area, setting off the restaurant’s fire alarm.

Shortly after, the Chicago Fire Department responded and found a power outage in the vent system. The group explained that the ventilation system has never been an issue in the past.

Due to the restaurant’s emergency closing, a representative of the company offered complimentary bottles of sauces to the public.

The restaurant will reopen on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

