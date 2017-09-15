Rush Holds Constituent Information Session on Inequities in Property Tax System

U.S. Rep. Bobby L. Rush (D-1) has invited Robert Weissbourd, president of RW Ventures and Dr. Christopher Berry, professor at University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy to participate in his property tax system information session entitled, “Only My Fair Share.”

The event will take place Monday, Sept. 18, from 6 p.m. to 7: 30 p.m. at the Kroc Community Center, 1250 W. 119th St., in the chapel.

According to a release from Rush’s office, property tax analysis reveals that the tax assessment of many homes in Cook County is considerably overvalued. This means many homeowners in the Congressman’s District are assessed, year after year, at a higher value than they should be, leaving homeowners with a disproportionate amount of the tax burden.

Rush said in a written statement that he wants to inform his constituents about the regressive Cook County property tax system and encourage them to take advantage of tax exemptions and the appeals process. His guests will present important information on this topic.

