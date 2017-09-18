Obama Library CBA coalition to host meeting on Wednesday

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Obama Library South Side Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Coalition will host the final in a series of meetings that were held in surrounding neighborhoods near the future Barack Obama Presidential Center (OPC).

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave.

The series titled #GetinWriting featured panel discussions on principals outlined by the coalition.

A CBA is a contract signed by community groups and a real estate

developer that requires the developer to provide specific amenities and development to the local community or neighborhood.

The Coalition is calling for jobs to be set-aside for people in the community, protect affordable housing and homeowners, support and create black-owned businesses, and strengthen neighborhood schools.

Organizers are pushing for a CBA to ensure that there is accountability from the developers of the OPC, the Obama Foundation, the city of Chicago, the Chicago Park District and the University of Chicago, who proposed the center’s location on the South Side.

Meeting topics have included economic development, housing, sustainability and transportation and education.

Following the meeting this week the coalition will present the CBA in writing to the entities involved with the development of the OPC.

Former President Barack Obama, last week during a public meeting at McCormick Place, 2233 S. Martin Luther King Drive, indicated that the Obama Foundation would not sign a CBA.

Obama said a CBA could be a useful tool, but stated that the foundation is “a nonprofit. We aren’t making money we are just bringing money to the community.”

Obama said the foundation would implement standards on hiring, to ensure the community and residents benefit from the process “based on the input from the community.”

Obama also stated that a CBA is not inclusive enough.

“In this situation, it’s not inclusive enough because I would then be signing with who,” Obama asked, “what particular organizations would be speaking for everybody in that community.”

He also mentioned that it would signal to other groups who could use it as an opportunity to be “the gatekeeper on this process.”

The coalition is made up of members from the University of Chicago student-led Prayer and Action Collective, KOCO, Southside Together Organizing for Power, and the Bronzeville Regional Collective.

Groundbreaking for the OPC is set to begin late next summer, and it is expected to open to the public in 2021.

The meeting will begin at 6 pm.

t.hill@hpherald.com