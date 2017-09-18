SAStyle Studio to host fashion show fundraiser for Hyde Park Art Center

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

SAStyle Studio will look to host its “2nd Annual Fashion Loves Art (FLA),” charity fashion show and art exhibit fundraiser for the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave. on Friday, Sept. 22, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The event will take place at the Baderbrau Brewery, 2515 S. Wabash Ave.

“I’ve always wanted to organize a special event that would give back to my community,” said Stylist Stephanie Alexis, owner of SAStyle Studio. “I have done a lot of traveling, but Chicago will always hold a special place in my heart.”

The goal of the event is to unite the fashion and art Industries, while bringing together local designers to showcase their latest designs as well as artists who will donate their paintings to the silent auction.

Designers will showcase their garments and accessories during a runway show, as participating artists will exhibit various curated pieces in a gallery so attendees can view items while placing silent bids.

“I wholeheartedly believe and support the Hyde Park Art Center of Chicago programs and initiatives that have aided the community, so partnering with them was a no brainer,” Alexis said. “My family and my roots are in Chicago, and it’s also where I developed my love for fashion as well.”

For the event, FLA will join forces with an array of artists and designers including Chicago Playground, Mallory Fifer, Jojayden and Bella Craze, artist: Katrina Jackson, B.Len, Taylor Williamson, Farren Victoria, EA7160, Rhekia Terrell, Whit The Artist, Tyler Clark, Ashley Merchant, Angelica London and Ferris the Artist, and musician: Marcus Matteo.

This year’s silent art auction will be hosted by Katrina Jackson, (Kat Tat) of VH1’s Black Ink Crew Chicago, and will benefit The Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC) of Chicago.

Various attendee packages are available. Including VIP tickets, gift bags and stage seating priced at $40. General admission prices will start at $15 dollars.

For more information on how to make a donation or purchase tickets for the event, visit eventbrite.com/e/fashion-loves-art-tickets-36853229000.

j.phillips@hpherald.com