Amazing Race contest for charity includes Hyde Park spaces

By EVAN HAMLIN

Herald Intern

Wisdom Chapter, a non-profit group focused on women’s advocacy and charitable work, will test Chicagoans and out-of-towners on a day-long journey throughout the city. Based on the popular CBS show The Amazing Race, Wisdom’s Amazing Race for a Cause will give contestants clues that will lead them through historical neighborhoods in Chicago.

Wisdom Chapter organized the event in an effort to raise awareness around women’s health issues, specifically breast cancer, domestic violence, and lupus. Contestants will compete not only for a cash prize, but also a matching donation to the charity of their choice that engages with the aforementioned issues.

“It’s the ultimate city scavenger hunt,” said LaKeshia Buckner-Smith, the event coordinator. “It’s dreamt up in a way we thought would be fun and a memory that would last a lifetime, especially if you take part with family members that have been afflicted by these problems.”

Forty teams of three people each will chase down clues that will lead them around historic neighborhoods in the city including Hyde Park, Lincoln Park, and Ashburn. Buckner said the routes highlight Chicago’s rich history and culture. The exact routes contestants will be taken on remain a secret up until the event, but contestants who register in advance and follow Wisdom Chapter on Facebook will gain access to clues and tasks in advance of the race.

“We hope our participants will get a good feel of the city and learn its historical value on the way,” said Buckner-Smith. “We wanted to bring a good sense of what our great city was built on, some of the challenges it faces, and some of the things it aspires to be.”

As far as pedestrian traffic affecting the Hyde Park area, Buckner-Smith said large crowds or road closures won’t be a problem for residents. Because groups will be taken on different routes throughout the city from different starting points, they won’t all necessarily converge on the same neighborhood at once.

“We were mindful that we didn’t want to disturb neighborhoods throughout the city,” she said. “So we’ll have as little impact as possible on our neighbors.”

For those interested in participating, registration is $150 per team, which includes lunch, snacks, and entry to the post-race celebration. Teams are required to collect a minimum of $200 in pledges from supporters. The event website states that “all fees donated, collected, and or associated with this event and our causes are tax deductible.”

An award of $2500 will be given to the winning team, and a matching sum will be donated to their agreed-upon charity of choice. The same goes for second place, which will receive two $1050 sums, and third, which will receive $650 each.

Those interested in the race should visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wisdoms-amazing-race-for-a-cause-tickets-26889800116 for more information on the event and registration instructions.

