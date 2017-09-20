Hyde Park Century 21 Affiliated abruptly closes

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The local Century 21 Affiliated, 5200 S. Harper Ave., has abruptly closed its doors after nearly two years in Hyde Park.

The real estate agency’s Hyde Park agents specialized in helping first-time homebuyers, luxury residential markets, rentals, mid-market communities and commercial real estate, according to its website.

According to a source familiar with the business, the real estate company closed on Friday, Sept. 1, due to financial difficulties that made it hard to maintain its Hyde Park location. A Century 21 Affiliated representative said, agents from the Hyde Park location are consolidating with its Homewood, Ill. office and headquarters, 930 W. 175th St., but it is not due to financial difficulties.

“We consolidated with our Homewood office and moved our agents to that location,” said Noel Williams, Century 21 Affiliated area director. “We consolidated to better serve our agents and our clients.”

Although the agency in its current form has been in Hyde Park for only two years, Century 21 has had a long history in the community. Century 21 first merged with real estate firm Kennedy, Ryan, Monigal and Associates, Inc. (KRM), in May of 1980. Businessman and real estate mogul Winston Kennedy, a University Chicago graduate who was known as one of the movers and shakers in the Hyde Park community, owned the firm.

According to the Herald archives, Kennedy, whose office was located in the Art Deco building, 5508 South Lake Park Ave., played a huge role in the merging of the two companies. Kennedy’s ability to broker deals and his understanding of the markets, the school districts, the businesses and the people in the Hyde Park area played a key role in the real estate firm’s success.

Prior to the merger, the history of KRM and Associates can be traced back about 40 years.

Kennedy’s firm was purchased by Hyde Park Realtor Jeanne Spurlock in 1997. Spurlock later partnered with Tom Bretz of Century 21 Affiliated in May 2013. Spurlock left the company in Novemeber 2016.

Several of the agents from KRM were pillars of the community for decades and are still remembered by residents today.

During its time in Hyde Park, Century 21 Affiliated has brought Hyde Park realtors access to more than 500 other agents in the Chicago area, according to Bretz in a May 2013 issue of the Herald.

