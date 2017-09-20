Local Advocate Medical Group to close in October

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

After eight years in the Hyde Park community, Advocate Medical Group, 1301 E. 47th St., will close and be merged with a larger healthcare facility being built in Bronzeville.

The new facility, a 55,000 square foot, state-of-the-art center, is being constructed adjacent to its current Sykes Advocate Outpatient Center facility located at 2545 S. Martin Luther King Dr. It is scheduled to open in January 2018.

“As a healing ministry, our top priority is to provide the safest care for the patients we are privileged to serve,” said Advocate Medical Group in a written statement. “We continually evaluate our services to ensure we are providing our communities with convenient access to high-quality care.”

According to Advocate, the new facility will provide greater access to more primary care providers, specialists, weekend immediate care, lab, x-ray and mammography services.

Patients who receive care at Hyde Park location will be transitioned to the Sykes location by Oct. 25.

The group had no comment on who would replace them at the current Hyde Park facility.

