McCormick Theological Seminary to honor Wright’s legacy

By EVAN HAMLIN

Herald Intern

On Friday, Oct. 13, McCormick Theological Seminary will honor Reverend Dr. Jeremiah A. Wright, Jr. by presenting him with its Legacy of Leadership award. Wright will be recognized as part of a gala thrown by the seminary at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. Shore Drive, 60649.

The seminary’s Legacy of Leadership Award recognizes those whose spiritual message has had a significant impact beyond the local community, inspiring people across the country and around the world as well.

Throughout his career, Wright has worked to start and develop ministries around the country. In addition to lecturing about the modern challenges faced by the Black church, he’s written four books and numerous articles on faith-related topics.

Wright, who was a source of controversy during the Barack Obama Presidential Campaign, pastored the Trinity United Church of Christ (TUCC) for 36 years prior to his retirement in 2008. Throughout this time, he helped to matriculate numerous young leaders through the seminary, laying the groundwork for what would turn into a close relationship between Wright and McCormick. As the leader of TUCC, Wright helped to provide tuition reimbursement to students that had gone through McCormick. Trinity’s membership expanded from under 100 members at the beginning of his tenure to over 6,000 by the time he left.

“We’ve been talking about honoring Dr. Wright for his advocacy for McCormick and his sending students that have matriculated through the school over a two-year period,” said Lisa Dagher, the vice president for seminary relations and development. “It coalesced around this collaboration around our doctor of ministry program that he has led the charge on. We wanted to make sure we honored him and his relationship with Trinity.”

In 2016, the school started the Dr. Jeremiah A. Wright, Jr. Scholars: African-Centered Religious Thought and Ministry doctor of ministry program in his honor. Wright played a key role in designing the program’s curriculum, and he serves as its primary instructor. About 22 students are currently enrolled in the program, and they’re slated to complete their degrees by the spring of 2019.

“I know that because of the type of leader that he’s been, he’s helped to lift up a whole generation of people through sponsoring education and helping people access social services and tools at their disposal to help them grow and become a force in the church,” Dagher said. “He’s directed students here who’ve turned out to be great leaders.”

The event begins at 6 p.m., and tickets start at $175. Registration and additional information is available online at https://support.mccormick.edu/pages/Legacy-of-Leadership-Award.

