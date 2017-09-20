Surgeons join U. of C. Medicine Trauma Care Center

TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Five surgeons recently joined University of Chicago (U. of C.) Medicine ahead of the launch of its expanded Trauma Care Center that will open next May.

The surgeons will join Selwyn O. Rogers, MD, MPH, who was selected as director of the U. of C. Medicine Trauma Center and Gary An, MD, a current trauma faculty member.

The trauma care center team consists of Peter Bendix, MD, MPH; Jennifer Cone, MD, MHS; David Hampton, MD, MEng; Priya Prakash, MD and Kenneth Wilson, MD, FACS.

Bendix is a native of California and completed his fellowship in Surgical Critical Care and Acute Care Surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He also served two years in the Peace Corps volunteer in Gambia before attending medical school at the University of California-Davis.

He completed his Master’s in Public Health at the Harvard School of Public Health. Bendix completed his general surgery training at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.

Cone, is a Chicago native and completed her fellowship Surgical Critical Care and Trauma Surgery at Los Angeles County Medical Center. She received her medical degree from Tulane University, where she also completed her residency in General Surgery.

Cone, according to a U. of C. Medicine press release, has an interest in violence prevention and recovery programs.

Hampton completed his fellowship n Surgical Critical Care and Acute Care Surgery at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland in Baltimore. He received his medical degree from Washington University School of Medicine in Saint Louis and completed general surgical training at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland.

Prakash was born in London but grew up in Michigan. She completed her fellowship in Surgical Critical Care and Acute Care Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania. She received her medical degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, where she also completed her residency.

Her academic interests are in “trauma systems development and violence recovery programs,” said U. of C. Medicine in a written release.

Wilson, a Baltimore native is an Emory University graduate who attended medical school at Howard University. He has worked for more than a decade as a trauma and acute care surgeon for both adult and pediatric patients, at Hurley Hospital in Flint, Michigan, as the director of Pediatric Trauma.

“He [Wilson] is interested in the association between race and socioeconomic status on trauma-related health outcomes,” said U. of C. Medicine in a written release.

Last year, U. of C. Medicine broke ground on a new and expanded emergency department that will offer a Level 1 adult trauma center.

The new center is expected to bring in 1,000 permanent jobs to staff the facility and 400 construction positions to build the facility.

A trauma-center designation means that the hospital has the facilities, staff, services, and equipment necessary to care for patients who suffer injury from car accidents, major burns, serious falls or gunshot wounds.

The new infrastructure will support 25,000 patient visits per year, an increase of 40 percent in the number of patients the hospital can currently treat. The new facility will be 76 percent larger expanding from 16, 517 square feet to 29,017 gross square feet upon completion.

The expanded emergency department will open on Jan. 8, 2018, said U. of C., and the launch of the Level 1 adult trauma services would be May 1, 2018.

Other key hires for U. of C. include Debra Allen who joined the medical center in March of this year as clinical director of trauma services.

Allen is a registered nurse and helped to develop the first regional trauma system in northeast Ohio and is responsible for strategic planning and the administrative, educational and financial management of trauma services.

To find out more information about the Trauma Care Center visit trauma.uchospitals.edu

t.hill@hpherald.com