Pearle Vision to host birthday celebration in Hyde Park

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Pearle Vision, 1200 E. 53rd St., will host its “Sixth Year Birthday Celebration,” red carpet event on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will take place at Kimbark Plaza, and will look to feature live music, free food, a DJ, cocktails, swag bags and designer frames from Pearle Vision.

“We have the hottest and trendiest frames in Hyde Park,” said Scheree Issa, practice coordinator of Pearle Vision about the company’s new glasses. “We are going to be featuring a new line in Tom Ford. We have Gucci. We have Gazelles.”

The company specializes in comprehensive eye care, fitting prescription, eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses.

