J.B. Pritzker to speak at Indivisible Chicago – South Side’s monthly meeting

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Illinois gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker will be the guest speaker at the next Indivisible Chicago – South Side meeting on Monday, Sept. 25, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at First Unitarian Church, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave.

Indivisible Chicago – South Side is the local arm of the national indivisible movement. The mission of Indivisible Chicago – South Side, according to a statement on its Facebook page, is to unite south siders to fight for progressive values by exerting grassroots influence on elected officials.

At Monday’s meeting, Pritzker, who will run against State Sen. Daniel Biss and Chris Kennedy in the upcoming 2018 Democratic Party primary election for governor, will discuss his vision for the state of Illinois which he has said includes, restoring fiscal sanity and having a balanced state budget, the importance of setting children up for success from the cradle to an career, restoring and rebuilding the state’s social services, the importance of investing in community’s and economic development and protecting health care.

Pritzker, who lives in Chicago, is a managing partner and co-founder of the Pritzker Group, a private investment firm that operates middle-market service and industrial companies. He also invests in digital technology companies. He is a member of the Pritzker family and has an estimated net worth of $3.4 billion.

Candidates Biss was the guest speaker at Indivisible Chicago – South Side’s July meeting.

For more information on Indivisible Chicago – South Side, visitindivisiblechicago.com.

