Jackson Park community football team to host homecoming game on Sunday

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Jackson Park community football team known as the Wolfpack will host its annual homecoming game on Sunday, Sept. 24. The Wolfpack is referring to the game as its “last ride” on the field at 61st and Stony Island Ave.

The Wolfpack, according to a written release, fears that the game will be their last homecoming game in Jackson Park because of the future Barack Obama Presidential Center (OPC) that will be situated in Jackson Park.

“Once our field is displaced there will greater demand for less field space, which could push us out of the park,” said Earnest Radcliff, head coach of the Wolfpack. “That is why we are asking for a written Community Benefits Agreement that will put in writing the commitment to replace and improve the parkland and sports fields that we have used for two decades.”

The Wolfpack is a member of the Obama Library Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Coalition.

A CBA is a contract signed by community groups and a real estate developer that requires the developer to provide specific amenities and development to the local community or neighborhood.

The coalition is calling for jobs to be set-aside for people in the community, protection for affordable housing and homeowners, support for and help with the creation of black-owned businesses, and help with strengthening neighborhood schools.

The proposed site location for OPC is near 60th Street and Stony Island Avenue, which is right on the cusp of the entrance to Midway Plaisance Park at 59th Street.

Over its 20-year history, thousands of youth have participated in the Wolfpack Athletic Program.

Radcliff said, the part of the park where the group mentors youth and parents meet is “just like a church.”

Concept plans that were unveiled in May by the Obama Foundation show a proposed relocated track and field that will be further south along Stony Island Avenue, as well as an athletic center.

Though groundbreaking is expected for late next summer, survey work has begun in the area. About 61 soil samples were obtained from the Midway just to the east of the Illinois Central Railroad Line from over to the park just to side of Stony Island Avenue between 59th to 60th streets, and then for areas between Stony Island Avenue and Cornell Avenue running south.

Sunday’s event will also include games for children aged 7-13 beginning at 10 a.m. The homecoming game will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Last week, the coalition announced that it would push for a city ordinance to compel the Obama Foundation and related entities to enter in a CBA for the OPC.

They will present a written proposal to the city council next month, which needs the full support of the Chicago City Council members to be enacted as law.

The coalition is made up of members from the University of Chicago student-led Prayer and Action Collective, KOCO, Southside Together Organizing for Power, and the Bronzeville Regional Collective.

t.hill@hpherald.com