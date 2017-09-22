Two suspects arrested in connection with Thursday night robbery

By TONIA HILL

Two men are in police custody following a robbery that took place Thursday night, Sept. 21, just before 10 p.m., according to the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD).

UCPD said the men; one armed with a handgun allegedly took property from two victims who were walking on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 54th Street.

The suspects fled southbound in the alley.

UCPD apprehended the two on Cottage Grove Avenue between 59th and 60th Street.

The victims identified the suspects. Police recovered both the gun and the victim’s property.

Both suspects are being charged with armed robbery said UCPD.

