Anne Marie Miles announces run for 25th House District

TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Anne Marie Miles, a resident of South Shore and community activist today announced that she will run in the Democratic primary to be State Representative from Illinois’ 25th House District.

According to a campaign release, Miles seeks to be the “voice for her South Side constituents in Springfield.”

Miles is a former elder lawyer who has advocated for the rights of the elderly and disabled and has also volunteered with the Cabrini Green Legal Aid to assist people who have criminal convictions with getting a second chance.

Additionally, has worked alongside members of the Union League Club to raise public awareness of the issues.

Miles ran for public office in 2011 and 2014 for the fifth ward Aldermanic race challenging incumbent Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th).

Miles is a wife and mother of three adult children who attended schools in Hyde Park and Woodlawn. She currently resides in South Shore, where she is on the board of the South Shore Opera Company of Chicago.

As a state legislator, Miles said that she will fight for criminal justice reform and “will confront the state’s financial challenges in an equitable and responsible manner” to “ensure that the state has a budget that funds critical social service organizations.”

The 25th House District includes South Chicago, South Shore, Kenwood, East Side, Hyde Park, and Woodlawn.

Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie (D-25) Democratic Majority Leader currently occupies the post. Currie recently announced that she would not seek another term.

