Eighth graders at Bret Harte Elementary School, 1556 E. 56th St., will host a carwash fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 30.

This is the first fundraiser of the school year. Proceeds from the fundraiser will fund the 8th grade class trip to Washington D.C. in the spring.

The cost is $7 for cars and $10 for trucks and vans.

The car wash will take place in the driveway of the school from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

