First phase of construction begins on U. of C. Arts Block

Construction has started on the Green Line Arts Center, the first phase on the Arts Block in Washington Park.

Last year, the University of Chicago (U. of C.) announced plans to develop a major arts and culture corridor along East Garfield Boulevard from South Prairie Avenue to South Martin Luther King Drive.

The arts and culture corridor will be a hub for individual artists and cultural organizations that represent under-resourced neighborhoods on the South Side and beyond.

Additionally, the arts center will expand job readiness training and employment opportunities for local adults and youth.

The plan led by U. of C.’s Arts + Public Life initiative builds upon the university’s already existing Arts Incubator, 301 E. Garfield Blvd., and Place Lab, Currency Exchange Café, 305 E. Garfield Blvd., and BING Reading Room, 307 E. Garfield Blvd.

Construction of the Arts Center will happen in phases and is scheduled to start by the end of this month.

The first phase will include the renovation of 6,600 square feet of vacant storefronts located at 323-329 E. Garfield Blvd., east of the Chicago Transit Authority Green Line station.

John Morris, a local architect, designed the space that will include a black box theater, rehearsal space, green room, dressing room, and lobby space for gathering and exhibition. Powers & Sons Construction is the general contractor.

Last week, the Arts + Public Life Initiative hosted an opening ceremony for the Rain Garden, which is a new green space that is situated behind the Currency Exchange Café.

The South East Chicago Commission, Southwest Airlines, and the Searle Funds at the Chicago Community Trust helped to support the creation of the Rain Garden, which will be an extension of the programming at the Arts Incubator.

It will also provide a community space for local businesses and community organizations.

The garden also included furniture created by youth, ages 14-18, in U. of C.’s Design Apprenticeship Program.

“The Arts Block is contributing to culture on the South Side and in Washington Park, and we are just getting started,” said Theaster Gates, professor in the Department of Visual Arts and director of Arts + Public Life, in a written statement. “The Rain Garden and the Green Line Arts Center will provide new spaces where artists and community members can come together to experiment and engage with art and ultimately contribute to a more vibrant, culturally engaged community.”

The start of construction for the Green Line Arts Center was made possible by a recent challenge grant from the Efroymson Family Fund.

