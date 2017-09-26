J.B. Pritzker speaks at Indivisible Chicago-South Side’s monthly meeting

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker was the guest speaker at Indivisible Chicago – South Side’s monthly meeting, Monday, September 25, at First Unitarian Church, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave.

Indivisible Chicago – South Side is the local arm of the national Indivisible movement. The mission of Indivisible Chicago – South Side, according to a statement on its Facebook page, is to unite south siders to fight for progressive values by exerting grassroots influence on elected officials.

During Monday’s meeting, which had about 70 attendees, Pritzker shared his views on how state matters could be improved and answered questions.

“I’m running for governor because everything I care about is under siege by Bruce Rauner and Donald Trump,” Pritzker said. “The state is facing enormous challenges and we need a governor who thinks big and gets real results.”

Pritzker, who will run against State Sen. Daniel Biss and Chris Kennedy in the upcoming 2018 Democratic Party primary election for governor, discussed his vision for the state of Illinois which he said includes, restoring fiscal sanity and having a balanced state budget, the importance of setting children up for success from the cradle to career, restoring and rebuilding the state’s social services, the importance of investing in community’s and economic development and protecting health care.

Pritzker would also mention the importance of supporting small businesses in the community. He said that through his company 1871, he has already helped and establish over 500 businesses since launching in 2012.

“All of the things I’ve accomplished I didn’t do alone,” said Pritzker about the company. “1871 was founded with business leaders and non-profit leaders, and we brought entrepreneurs together to solve a problem: how do we build a great startup hub in Chicago? Same with the 55,000 kids getting school breakfast. Same with the 20 years of leadership I’ve provided in preschool and childcare. Those are things I did with non-profit leaders and business leaders because that’s how you solve big problems.”

According to Pritzker’s website, 1871 was created to support the Chicago digital startup community. Since that time, the business incubator has become the hub for the city’s thriving technology and entrepreneurial ecosystem and is home of more than 400 early-stage, high-growth digital startups. The company is currently located in downtown Chicago inside Merchandise Mart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, and is also headquarters of nationally recognized accelerators, industry-specific incubators, tech talent schools, the Illinois Science and Technology Coalition and a number of Chicago-based businesses.

Pritzker, who lives in Chicago, is a managing partner and co-founder of the Pritzker Group, a private investment firm that operates middle-market service and industrial companies. He also invests in digital technology companies.

He is a member of the Pritzker family and has an estimated net worth of $3.4 billion.

Biss was the guest speaker at Indivisible Chicago – South Side’s July meeting.

For more information on Indivisible Chicago – South Side visit indivisiblechicago.com.

