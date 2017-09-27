Jackson Park Advisory Council to host free tour of the Columbia Exposition

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Jackson Park Advisory Council in collaboration with “Friends of The White City Tour Chicago” will host a free tour event entitled “Sites of The Columbian Exposition In Jackson Park,” on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free tour is held every week and will take place on the east side of the Clarence Darrow Memorial Bridge, 1766 Columbia Drive, in the Chicago Park District Parking Lot on Science Drive immediately south of the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive.

“The tour is designed to introduce people to the sites of the 1893 Columbia Exposition also called the White City,” said Louise McCurry, president of the Jackson Park Advisory Council and tour guide. “It will be a fun event.”

The event is designed to honor the World’s Columbian Exposition, a world’s fair held in Chicago in 1893, to help celebrate the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’s arrival in the New World in 1492.

For more information visit friendsofthewhitecity.org.

j.phillips@hpherald.com