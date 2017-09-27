Road closures for annual RBC Race for Kids at Comer

TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The annual RBC Race for Kids at Comer Children’s Hospital will return next month.

The race will be held on Sunday, Oct. 15, on U. of C.’s Campus, at 58th Street and University Avenue, and will begin at 9 a.m.

The course begins and ends at the Quad.

All streets that will be used for the race will be closed at 8:15 a.m. and reopen no later than 10:15 a.m.

Road closures include: 58th Street between University and Woodlawn avenues (reopens at 9:10 a.m.), Woodlawn Avenue between 58th and the Midway (opens at 9:15 a.m.) and the Midway between Woodlawn and Cottage Grove Avenues (reopens at 9:30 a.m.)

The Kids Mile will begin at 9:45 a.m.

57th Street between University and Cottage Grove avenues will remain closed for the longest period but will reopen no later than 10:15 a.m.

t.hill@hpherald.com