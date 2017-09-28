Chicago Hyde Park Village to host “Fall Frolic Event”

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Chicago Hyde Park Village (CHPV), 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave., will host a “Fall Frolic Event,” on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave.

“We hope that people will join us to have fun at this event in which they can participate in art activities, enjoy great food from La Petite Folie, and meet other people from the Hyde Park community,” said Kathy Huff, member of the Fall Frolic Planning Committee.

Other highlights of the event, which is titled the “Art of Aging,” include a silent auction and sing-a-longs with music artist Sami Scot.

The Chicago Hyde Park Village is a not for profit organization, and its mission is to help older adults stay in their homes and be engaged in their communities through education and neighbors helping neighbors. The Fall Frolic Event will help the CHPV increase their services for older adults in the community.

The CHPV is partnering with the Hyde Park Art Center and the SHARE Program, Department of Geriatrics, University of Chicago Medicine, in offering artful aging programs for seniors on the Southside of Chicago.

Tickets for the event are $100 and transportation and valet parking are available for an additional $10.

To purchase tickets online or send a donation, visit: www.tinyurl.com/2017FallFrolic or to request transportation call 773-363-1933. For more information about CHPV visit chpv.org.

j.phillips@hpherald.com