Obama Presidential Center may receive state funding

Legislative leaders will meet in Springfield Friday morning to discuss the possibility of spending $100 million in capital funding to help assist the building of the Obama Presidential Center, which is slated to be built in Jackson Park.

According to a report from WTTW’s Chicago Tonight, despite a $16 billion budget deficit in the state of Illinois, there have been bipartisan talks among lawmakers to provide state funding to help assist with the Obama Presidential Center (OPC).

According to the Obama Foundation, all funds for the building of the OPC and an underground parking garage between the Metra tracks and Stony Island Avenue under the Midway Plaisance, which will be surrounded by a 3-4 acre park, will come from private donations. However, there have been talks of roadway alterations, which include the widening of the roads on Lake Shore Drive and the partial closing of Cornell Drive and public transportation expansions, including the possibility of extending the Chicago Transit Authority’s 63rd Street Green Line route all the way to Jackson Park, that may be needed to accommodate the incoming OPC.

According to a report from WBEZ, the proposal for the OPC could be taken up in the fall veto session.

