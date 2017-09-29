Alderman Sophia King to host 4th Ward Senior Ball

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Ald. Sophia King (4th) will host “The 22nd Annual 4th Ward Senior Ball,” event on Saturday, Oct. 21, from noon to 4 p.m.

The event will take place at the Chicago Lake Hotel, 4900 S. Lake Shore Dr., and will feature food, entertainment, a live music performance by the Joe Pratt Band, and a guest speaker (TBA) for a group of 250 seniors.

Tickets are $20 and will include a seated lunch, swag bag, and a raffle giveaway.

Binny’s Beverage Depot, The Chicago Bulls, Hyde Park Hyatt Place Chicago, and the Shedd Aquarium will sponsor the event.

For more information call the 4th Ward Service office at 773-536-8103.

j.phillips@hpherald.com