Logan Center to celebrate 5th year anniversary

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago’s (U. of C.) Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., will celebrate its five-year anniversary beginning this weekend through a free 12-hour art marathon on Saturday, Oct. 7, that will take place throughout the Logan Center.

The 12-hour, Logan Five Year Bash consists of programming for all ages including art-making activities, exhibitions, performances, a BBQ and more.

“This year’s festivities will highlight the institution’s impact on the lives of students, artists and arts organizations, and community members,” said the Logan Center in a written statement.

The event will feature hands-on woodworking, LEGO animation, art making and circus performance workshops.

As well as performances from U. of C. students, faculty and community partners such as Chicago Rhythm & Jews and Unaccompanied Women (a cappella), Off Off Campus (sketch comedy) and Jazz Ambassadors Ensemble (CPS student group).

Also included during the continuous programming are poetry readings by winners of the 2017 Gwendolyn Brooks Youth Poetry Awards.

“When we built the Logan Center we hoped that it would both be a terrific space to support the creative work of students and faculty at the U. of C., said Bill Michel, executive director of the Logan Center. “[We] also hoped that it would contribute to the already rich artistic community.”

The Logan Center first opened its doors in 2012 and has over time become a “creative home for university students and faculty; neighboring youth and families; South Side cultural institutions; and local, national, and international artists,” said the Logan Center in a written statement.

The space features 180,000 square feet of state-of-the-art spaces for learning, making, and presenting art across disciplines. It also includes a 474-seat performance hall, 129-seat screening room, two student theaters, an exhibition gallery, digital production labs, a costume shop, a production shop, visual art studios, numerous teaching and practice rooms, and more.

Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, designed the building. The husband and wife team are also lead architects for the future Barack Obama Presidential Center that will be housed in Jackson Park.

Annually the Logan Center welcomes 100,000 people who engage in its programming and activities which includes, 100 public concerts and exhibitions each year, working with 175 school and community partners, campus partners and visiting artists, faculty and students.

About 10,000 elementary and high school students visit the Logan Center each year through ongoing youth and family programming.

The Logan Center also serves as an incubator for professional and student musicians, actors, dancers, poets, and visual artists as well as a South Side anchor for citywide festivals and cultural celebrations.

In April, the Logan Center celebrated the life and legacy of Gwendolyn Brooks with events throughout the spring in honor of her 100th birthday. Events included in the celebration featured scholars, writers, and musicians.

Brooks was the first African-American poet to win the Pulitzer Prize. Her book of poetry entitled Annie Allen won the prize in 1950.

Michel said the Logan Center in its first five years has forged partnerships with organizations on the south side including Diasporal Rythms, to Muntu Dance Theatre of Chicago and the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave.

Through partnerships with organizations, Michel said the Logan Center “has been able to focus on the artistic vitality of the south side and the black arts movement.”

Michel referenced the AFRICOBRA (African Commune Of Bad Relevant Artists) in Chicago exhibition, which debuted in 2013 and a collaboration between The South Side Community Art Center, the Logan Center, and The DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place.

AFRICOBRA was founded in 1968 and is still active. The founding members, Jeff Donaldson, Jae Jarrell, Wadsworth Jarrell, Barbara Jones-Hogu, and Gerald Williams, came together in 1968 on the South Side.

The project examined AFRICOBRA’s history and its immediate and continuing impact on contemporary art and culture.

“I’m excited that we’ve become a home for jazz in partnership with the Hyde Park Jazz Festival and the Hyde Park Jazz Society,” Michel said.

This month, the Logan Center will also offer full programming for its first Blues Festival.

The new three-day festival, which will be held Oct. 13-15 includes concerts, workshops, film, food, and conversations with local and national musicians and artists at the Logan Center.

Program highlights include performances by Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio; a “Bringing the Blues Back to the South Side” showcase hosted by Billy Branch and much more.

A new photo exhibition entitled, Chicago Jazz and Blues: A Photographers’ View that showcases photos by local Chicago photographers will also be unveiled.

To see a full list of events and activies for the 12-hour arts marathon and the Blues Fest visit loganfiveyear.uchicago and www.loganbluesfest.org.

The arts marathon will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and is free and open to the public.

t.hill@hpherald.com