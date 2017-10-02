Obama Foundation seeks diversity consultant for OPC

By TONIA HILL

The Barack Obama Foundation is seeking a diversity consultant for the construction of the future Obama Presidential Center (OPC).

The role of the diversity consultant includes formulating, monitoring and enforcing the Construction Manager’s (CM) Diversity and Inclusion Plan that is related to diverse and local contracting, and the hiring of area residents to be apart of the OPC construction workforce.

The announcement made on Friday, Sept. 29 comes on the heels of the foundation’s public meeting held on Thursday, Sept. 14 at McCormick Place, where local activists questioned former President Barack Obama head-on about the organization’s reluctance to sign a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA).

Obama at the meeting indicated that the foundation would not sign a CBA.

A CBA is a contract signed by community groups and a real estate developer that requires the developer to provide specific amenities and development to the local community or neighborhood.

Activists from the Obama Library South Side Community Benefits Agreement Coalition (CBA Coalition) felt snubbed by Obama’s remarks. They are seeking an ordinance that would require the Obama Foundation and related entities to sign a CBA.

The Coalition is calling for jobs to be set-aside for people in the community, protection for affordable housing and homeowners, support for and help with the creation of black-owned businesses, and help with strengthening neighborhood schools.

Obama said a CBA could be a useful tool, but stated that the foundation is “a nonprofit. We aren’t making money we are just bringing money to the community.”

Obama also stated that a CBA is not inclusive enough.

“In this situation, it’s not inclusive enough because I would then be signing with who,” Obama asked, “what particular organizations would be speaking for everybody in that community?”

He also mentioned that it would signal to other groups who could use it as an opportunity to be “the gatekeeper on this process.”

Additionally, he said the foundation would implement standards on hiring, to ensure the community and residents benefit from the process “based on the input from the community.”

David Simas, CEO of the Obama Foundation, said in a public announcement about seeking a diversity consultant that “President and Mrs. Obama have said the Obama Foundation belongs to the South Side community as much as it does to them. Today’s RFP (request for proposal) is a reflection of our desire to make our new neighbors a part of this historic project. We will look for the best talent across the South Side, hiring diverse businesses and individuals to help build a world-class institution.”

According to a Foundation news release the diversity consultant along with the construction manager will be responsible for implementing the foundation’s workforce initiatives.

The foundation is requiring that the diversity consultant “demonstrate a verifiable record of implementing transparent and significant diversity and inclusion programs and an ability to support the CM in its obligations to meet, and hopefully exceed, the Foundation’s award of 50 percent or more of construction contracts and subcontracts to diverse suppliers,” said the foundation in a written statement.

The foundation will also require that no less than 35 percent of the OPC’s subcontracts are awarded to minority and women business enterprises as well as businesses owned by veterans, people with disabilities, and individuals who identify as LGBTQ said the foundation in a written statement.

The candidates for the construction manager are also tasked with determining how it will recruit employees on the south and west sides. In August, the foundation announced that four teams were under consideration for the role of construction manager for the OPC.

Representatives from the coalition announced at a Sept. 20 meeting that they would present their written proposal to the city council next week.

The ordinance does have aldermanic support, but it is not yet known who is backing the ordinance, which needs the full support of the Chicago City Council members to be enacted as law.

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) said she will not support the measure if it is introduced to the council.

Hairston said Obama made his position clear on his decision to not sign a CBA.

“They have not met with me or the foundation” Hairston said speaking of the Coalition, “They are more interested in grabbing headlines than doing the work and trying to do [what’s] best for the community. The Coalition itself hasn’t presented me with anything they like to appear at meetings and protest.”

According to Hairston, other local based organizations such as South Shore Works, in Woodlawn and South Shore outside of the coalition are working with foundation officials to ensure that needs are met in the community.

There are those she said, who are not from the community that are making their own demands.

She also believes the RFPs set forth by the foundation will address the needs of the community.

The Coalition is made up of members from the University of Chicago student-led Prayer and Action Collective, KOCO, Southside Together Organizing for Power, and the Bronzeville Regional Collective.

Hairston’s ward includes Jackson Park where the OPC site will be situated.

Other City council members with wards in the surrounding area near the OPC include Pat Dowell (3rd), Sophia King (4th), Greg Mitchell (7th) and Willie Cochran (20th).

Attendees at the meeting, last month, were asked to sign a postcard petition addressed to their area alderman pushing for their support for a CBA.

Organizers are pushing for a CBA to ensure that there is accountability from the developers of the OPC, the Obama Foundation, the city of Chicago, the Chicago Park District and the University of Chicago, who proposed the center’s location on the South Side.

