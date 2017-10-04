Kenwood High School to host food truck fundraiser

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., will host its first ever fall food truck fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 6.

The Kenwood Alumni Network (KAN) of Kenwood Academy High School will host the fundraiser.

KAN President Timothy Miller said the group has reached out to six Chicago area food vendors. As of Herald press time four have confirmed.

The fundraiser will incorporate a variety of food including a taco and burrito truck, sandwich and wrap truck, a Caribbean Jerk truck, and a dessert truck.

The event will also include music from a DJ.

“We’re using it as an opportunity to build some buzz around the school and a couple of the different programs that are offered at the school,” Miller said. “The hope is that this will be the catalyst for a couple of bigger things.”

For example, Miller mentioned wanting to host an event entitled, “Jazzing at the Wood” highlighting the school’s award winning-Jazz ensemble.

“Money that is raised and 100 percent of the vendor fees funds are going to go toward a designated program that we are looking at for the school,” Miller said. “Right now we are looking at monies going toward the athletic department to help with transportation funding [school buses].”

There will also be an opportunity for the public to donate as well during the event.

Miller said KAN wants to secure at least one or two buses for a sports team.

“This is our goal this is part of our purpose to be a resource for the school to help fill in little pockets here and there,” Miller said. “Every little bit helps.”

This summer, KAN stepped in to assist in funding an accelerated summer math course for Chicago Public Schools (CPS).

The course, which took place at the school included accelerated Algebra and Geometry.

Budget woes have plagued the district over the last few years, which has impacted programming, and services that are offered at schools throughout the academic year and during the summer months.

Students received credit for the course over the summer.

About 90 students in varying grades from high schools across the city participated in the program.

The funds provided to the summer math program were raised during the high school’s annual all-class reunion that was held last August.

KAN has also helped to support some programs and needs for Kenwood. For example, KAN assisted in sending 60 students on a West Coast college tour.

The money that was contributed by KAN helped to lower the costs for students that attended the tour. Three students who went on the tour are now students at schools on the west coast.

The football team was in need of new uniforms, and the alumni network helped to purchase new uniforms for the team.

The food truck fundraiser will be located on Kenwood’s campus in the back of the school in the parking lots right between Hyde Park Boulevard and Lake Park Avenue from 4:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

t.hill@hpherald.com