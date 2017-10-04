Moms Demand Action to hold vigil for victims of Las Vegas shooting

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The South Side sector of the national Moms Demand Action organization will hold a vigil for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, Saturday, Oct. 7, ahead of its monthly meeting at St. Paul & the Redeemer Church, 4945 S. Dorchester Ave.

On Sunday night, Oct. 1., in Las Vegas, 64-year-old, Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 people who were gathered for a country music concert. About 58 people were killed, and several hundred were wounded.

The group will gather at Kenwood Park, 1330 E. 50th Street, at 3 p.m. for the vigil.

Following the vigil, the organization will host a meeting at St. Paul & the Redeemer Church, which will feature guest speaker, Bob Mokos.

Mokos is a longtime Minnesota resident, who lost his sister to gun violence in Hyde Park.

Moms Demand Action, the national organization, was launched in 2012 in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting in Newtown, Conn., it is a non-partisan grassroots movement to mobilize moms and families to advocate for stricter gun laws.

Other chapters of Moms Demand Action in the city include Rogers Park, Edgewater, Lakeview/Lincoln Park, Bucktown/Wicker Park, Beverly and Ravenswood/Lincoln Square.

t.hill@hpherald.com