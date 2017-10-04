Moms Demand Action to hold vigil for victims of Las Vegas shooting
By TONIA HILL
Staff Writer
The South Side sector of the national Moms Demand Action organization will hold a vigil for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, Saturday, Oct. 7, ahead of its monthly meeting at St. Paul & the Redeemer Church, 4945 S. Dorchester Ave.
On Sunday night, Oct. 1., in Las Vegas, 64-year-old, Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 people who were gathered for a country music concert. About 58 people were killed, and several hundred were wounded.
The group will gather at Kenwood Park, 1330 E. 50th Street, at 3 p.m. for the vigil.
Following the vigil, the organization will host a meeting at St. Paul & the Redeemer Church, which will feature guest speaker, Bob Mokos.
Mokos is a longtime Minnesota resident, who lost his sister to gun violence in Hyde Park.
Moms Demand Action, the national organization, was launched in 2012 in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting in Newtown, Conn., it is a non-partisan grassroots movement to mobilize moms and families to advocate for stricter gun laws.
Other chapters of Moms Demand Action in the city include Rogers Park, Edgewater, Lakeview/Lincoln Park, Bucktown/Wicker Park, Beverly and Ravenswood/Lincoln Square.
Larry Baran
October 5, 2017 @ 6:00 am
I am a former Hyde Park resident living in Minnesota now. Not sure what to do about gun violence But, let’s try to make some lemonade from the Vegas lemon. I am writing GIVE BLOOD on my calendar the
first week of every other month (OCT, DEC, FEB, etc).
I can give 6 pints a year. If 10 of you join me, that’s 66 pints a year.
If 1000 of you join…..well you get the idea.
In tragedies like this, blood is worth more than $.
Who’s with me?