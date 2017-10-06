Sugarly Candy Shop to open in Hyde Park

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Sugarly Candy Shop, 1368 1/2 E. 53rd St., is expected to open by the end of October. The shop is located in the retail space formerly occupied by Z Berry Frozen Yogurt Shoppe.

“This is my first business,” said Tania Gordon, owner of Sugarly. “We will definitely open in a couple of weeks.”

According to Gordon, the store will host its grand opening on Sweetest Day, Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or “sometime around Halloween.”

The store will offer a pick and mix candy option, costs will vary based on weight, and will dedicate half of the store to selling upmarket brands.

The store will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. The store will be closed on Mondays.

j.phillips@hpherald.com