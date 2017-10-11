The continued assault on our freedoms

Will we do something, anything? It has become an absurd ritual to watch members of Congress offering prayers after another mass shooting, and doing nothing to prevent other mass shootings. The Las Vegas massacre is only the latest in a long list. The White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders (the daughter of a minister) said it was too soon to discuss any form of gun control.

Mass killings in recent years: 20 children and six adults shot dead at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. A bible study class in Charleston, S.C. where nine were killed by a white supremacist. 12 people killed in a movie theater in Aurora, Colo.,

At a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, near Disney World, 49 young people were killed and 58 wounded. And, now, this in Las Vegas with 58 killed and 510 wounded in about 10 minutes of terror. Semi-automatic and automatic weapons are designed to kill masses of people in war. They are military weapons.

Our moral breakdown is palatable. Kids can’t play in parks, young people have to be escorted by adults to school, and each one has to go through a metal detector in our city’s high schools. I saw a young student shot going to summer school, from a Cabrini high-rise in the 90s. Only one of thousands shot in our nation’s inner cities every year.

Australia banned semi-automatic and automatic guns, and twenty years after this (24 dead) mass shooting, there has not been a mass killing since then in Australia. What kind of trauma and fear are we bestowing on our children? Can’t we do something? Are we a sick society?

-Michael P. Gillespie