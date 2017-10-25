Man shot on Cottage Grove Wednesday afternoon

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

A 19-year-old man that was wounded in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 25, has died, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened in the 5200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue at 2:45 p.m.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported in serious condition to Northwestern Hospital.

No one is in custody. Area Central Detectives are investigating.