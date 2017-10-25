Man shot on Cottage Grove Wednesday afternoon

By TONIA HILL
Staff Writer
A 19-year-old man that was wounded in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 25, has died, according to Chicago Police.
The shooting happened in the 5200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue at 2:45 p.m.
The man sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported in serious condition to Northwestern Hospital.
No one is in custody. Area Central Detectives are investigating.
Karen phillips
October 25, 2017 @ 8:05 pm
We need more police on the street
Rick GOODE
October 25, 2017 @ 8:35 pm
Why not take the victim to U of C hospital, 7 blocks away, than going all the way to Northeestern?
MLK
October 26, 2017 @ 2:42 pm
Funny how we blackwash black on black crime. No screaming headlines, “Black Man Shoots Black Man.” Doesn’t sound so good does it. It’s important to portray black men as victims, not criminals.