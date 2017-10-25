Man shot on Cottage Grove Wednesday afternoon

Chicago Police officers wait for investigators on Cottage Grove Avenue between 52nd Street and East Drexel Square at the site of a shooting, Oct. 25. An unidentified woman who heard the shots said that when she went to see what had happened, she saw a man with a bullet wound on his forehead lying on the ground behind a dark blue BMW coupe and two other men standing nearby. The coupe had two visible bullet holes in its side paneling. – Marc Monaghan

By TONIA HILL
Staff Writer

A 19-year-old man that was wounded in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 25, has died, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened in the 5200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue at 2:45 p.m.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported in serious condition to Northwestern Hospital.

No one is in custody. Area Central Detectives are investigating.