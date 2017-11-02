UCPD issues alert on two armed robberies Wednesday night

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago Police Department on Wednesday night, Nov. 1, alerted the community of two armed robberies that occurred within minutes of one another.

The first robbery took place at 7:20 p.m. and the second at 7:25 p.m.

University Police say the description of the suspect, location, and method indicate a pattern.

The victim was walking to their car that was parked on Harper Avenue between 58th and 59th Street. The suspect approached from behind, displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s property before fleeing eastbound on foot.

The victim reported no injuries.

In the second incident, the victim was walking into the lobby of a private residence on South Blackstone Avenue between 58th and 59th Street. The suspect approached from behind armed with a handgun.

The suspect hit the victim with the gun and took two bags before fleeing eastbound on foot.

The victim declined medical attention.

According to police the suspect in question has been described as a black man, between 30 to 40 years old, 5-feet-six-inches tall and wearing all black clothing.

Though Chicago Police are investigating both cases, University police increased its presence in the area.

t.hill@hpherald.com