CPD issues community alert for armed robberies

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Chicago Police Department is giving notice to residents in the area as a result of two robberies that have occurred within the last week.

In both incidents, suspects approached female victims near their residences, displayed a handgun, and took their property.

The suspect in question has been described as a black man, between 25 to 40 years old, five-feet-six-inches tall and weighing between 140-160 pounds.

The two-armed robberies took place within 15 minutes of one another, according to Chicago Police.

The first robbery took place at about 7:15 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The University of Chicago Police Department alerted the community of the two robberies on Wednesday.

University Police said last week that the description of the suspect, location, and method indicates a pattern.

The victim was walking to their car that was parked on Harper Avenue between 58th and 59th Street. The suspect approached from behind, displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s property before fleeing eastbound on foot.

The victim reported no injuries.

In the second incident, the victim was walking into the lobby of a private residence on South Blackstone Avenue between 58th and 59th Street. The suspect approached from behind armed with a handgun.

The suspect hit the victim with the gun and took two bags before fleeing eastbound on foot.

The victim declined medical attention.

Anyone with information is being asked to Contact the Bureau of Detectives, Area Central at 312-747-8380.

t.hill@hpherald.com