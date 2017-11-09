Carrillo announces run for 25th House District

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Ana Guajardo Carrillo, a community leader and non-profit executive on Chicago’s Southeast Side, announced that she will run in the 2018 Democratic Primary for State Representative of Illinois’ 25th District. State Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie (D-25) Democratic Majority Leader, who currently occupies the post, announced in September that she would not seek another term.

The 25th House District includes Hyde Park, Kenwood, Woodlawn, South Shore, South Chicago and East Side.

Carrillo, who was endorsed by Ald. Sadlowski-Garza of the (10th), made her announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Gorditas Loli’s Mexican Restaurant, 3522 E. 106th St.

According to her announcement statement, Carrillo was born and raised in South Chicago. Her father was a union steelworker who moved the family to the area to work in the steel mills in the early 1970s.

Carrillo said that most of her work experiences were with labor unions in Indianapolis for the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 3 as an organizer with the Justice for Janitors Campaign back in 2004.

In addition to her work experience with the SEIU, Carrillo also worked as a community organizer with the Illinois Coalition for immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR), organizing state and federal policy in the 3rd congressional district as she oversaw a team of five fellows that registered over 6,000 Southside residents to vote during the 2008 presidential elections.

After leaving ICIRR, Carillo went on to work for the Working Hands Legal Clinic, which later became the “Raise the Floor Alliance,” as the company’s paralegal/outreach coordinator.

In 2008, Carrillo co-founded “Centro de Trabajadores Unidos” with a group of Southeast Side residents and workers, and became the first Executive Director of the organization. Currently, the organization is dedicated to organizing and empowering workers who fight for their rights in both the workplace and their communities.

Carrillo also has been recognized by a number of organizations and foundations for her extensive background in community organizing.

In 2013, she was nominated as an Edgar Fellow, a program that focuses on developing leadership and governing capacity in Illinois. In 2014 she earned the Chicago Community Trust award, and a Community Champion Fellowship award for her work to create business cooperatives and social enterprises to help provide jobs on the Southeast Side.

Most recently in 2017, Carrillo was selected as one of 30 fellows to participate in the University of Chicago’s Civic Leadership Academy, who currently works with emerging leaders in nonprofit organizations and local government agencies within the City of Chicago and Cook County.

Carrillo currently resides with her husband and two young daughters on Chicago’s Southside.

j.phillips@hpherald.com