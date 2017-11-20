Chan McKibben to run for 25th House District

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Grace Chan McKibben, activist, leader and Hyde Park resident, announced on Monday, Nov. 20, that she will run for the 2018 Democratic Primary seat for State Representative of Illinois’ 25th House District.

The 25th House District includes Hyde Park, Kenwood, Woodlawn, South Shore, South Chicago and East Side.

State Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie (D-25) Democratic Majority Leader, who currently occupies the post, announced in September that she would not seek another term.

The announcement was made on Chan McKibben’s website after hosting a campaign kick-off fundraiser at Lee Wing Wah Restaurant, 2147 S. China Place, in Chinatown on Saturday, Nov. 18.

“As a working mother, I understand the struggles working families face,” Chan McKibben said. “My husband and I have lived in the 25th district for over 30 years and have raised four children through the public school system. Throughout my career, I have been known as someone who builds bridges across different communities, who is competent and focused, and who gets things done.”

According to her bio, Chan McKibben formerly served as associate dean of students at the University of Chicago from 1998 to 2003; served in government as chief of staff for the Illinois Department of Employment Security from 2003 to 2005; and was known as a strong community leader in the Asian community after serving six years as deputy director at Chinese American Service League from 2009 through 2014.

Chan McKibben also served as a singer and board secretary of the choir Le Cantanti de Chicago, a city-wide choir that rehearses at the Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave., made up of an organization composed of women of many backgrounds and nationalities.

In addition to her singing and board secretary positions, Chan McKibben co-founded the Chinatown Pro Bono Legal Clinic back in April 2010 and currently serves on both the national and Illinois boards of the American Civil Liberties Union.

“I have great respect for Ms. Currie who has been a strong leader in the Illinois State Legislature,” said Chan McKibben. “We are both board members of the ACLU and are equally committed to fighting for civil rights for all people.”

For more information on 25th House District candidate Grace Chan McKibben, visit gracechanmckibben.org or her Facebook page at @GraceRep25.

