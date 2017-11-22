OPC Land grab ploy even worse that lack of transparency
Even worse than lack of transparency by the OPC Foundation plan, was the ploy implying that if the Jackson Park location wasn’t accepted, the OPC would go to Columbia University—-that there was no other piece of land available in Chicago.
Incredibly, many South Side residents, who seemed to be desperate for the Center, bought this lie.
Jackson Park has become a metaphor for government, by the government and for the government.
The government has usurped a beautiful area instead of attempting to develop an area in need of an upgrade.
Kathie Newhouse
Eric Johnson
November 22, 2017 @ 6:05 am
And even worse than “the ploy implying that if the Jackson Park location wasn’t accepted, the OPC would go to Columbia University”, was the bait and switch move executed by President Obama. We were told we were getting a real Presidential Library to be operated by the US government, not a local branch of the Chicago Public Library and a test kitchen, recording studio, yoga classroom, etc. to be operated by the private Obama Foundation.