OPC Land grab ploy even worse that lack of transparency

To the Editor:

Even worse than lack of transparency by the OPC Foundation plan, was the ploy implying that if the Jackson Park location wasn’t accepted, the OPC would go to Columbia University—-that there was no other piece of land available in Chicago.

Incredibly, many South Side residents, who seemed to be desperate for the Center, bought this lie.

Jackson Park has become a metaphor for government, by the government and for the government.

The government has usurped a beautiful area instead of attempting to develop an area in need of an upgrade.

Sincerely,

Kathie Newhouse