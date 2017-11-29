Community meeting to discuss special permit for cooperative housing

Qumbya Housing Cooperative is hosting a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, to discuss its special use application for Concord House, 5225 S. Blackstone Ave. The meeting will take place at United Church of Hyde Park, 1448 E. 53rd Place.

Qumbya, which has provided affordable, group-equity housing on the South Side since 1988, currently has four houses including Bowers, Concord, Haymarket and Wells.

Qumbya is seeking a special use permit so that it may maintain its use of Concord House. According to Qumbya’s public announcement, the special use permit will not change the zoning but is an application to the city that will allow it to operate the property in the same manner as it has for the past 17 years with no change to the property.