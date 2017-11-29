State Senator Kwame Raoul to introduce new bill to help Illinois voters counter “Interstate Crosscheck System”

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

State Senator Kwame Raoul (D-13), State Senator Bill Cunningham (D-18), several other legislators and Indivisible Chicago plan to introduce a new legislation bill that will help end Illinois voters’ participation in the “Interstate Crosscheck system,” during a press conference, Thursday, Nov. 30, at 10:30 a.m., at the Blue Room on the 15th floor, in the Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph St.

The bill will propose regulations to secure the use of confidential voter information.

Despite calls from state and national legislators to withdraw from the program last week, on Monday, Nov. 27, the State Board of Elections voted to remain in the national voter registration database.

The Illinois Board of Elections currently subscribes to two national voter database systems designed to help election authorities identify voters who may be registered in more than one state: Crosscheck and the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC). According to Indivisible Chicago, the legislation being proposed will remove Illinois from the Crosscheck system but allow the state to remain in ERIC.

The group views ERIC as the better system. Many voters’ rights activists said that Crosscheck is a vehicle for discrimination at the voting booth. This is because Crosscheck compares first and last names of state voter databases, ignoring middle names and designations like Jr. or Sr. This is viewed as problematic by experts because communities of color are more likely to share last names, making them easy targets for voter suppression.

Raoul said despite the vote, it’s his duty to get something done.

“If the Board of Elections will not act to protect Illinois voters, then it is our duty as legislators to do so,” Raoul said in a written statement. “The right to vote is sacred, and citizens in our state should know that their information is secure when they cast their ballots.”

According to Indivisible Chicago, the group plans to outline their bill at the press conference. The group said its objective is to “propose regulations to secure the use of confidential voter information after the State Board of Elections last week, in a party-line vote, failed to pull Illinois from the controversial Crosscheck program, which lacks the security to protect voter data.”

Cunningham said in a written statement that, “The risk of exposing the personal information of millions of Illinois voters to an Equifax-style data breach is not worth the small benefit of remaining in the Crosscheck system. This should not be a partisan issue — it is a data protection issue and it must be addressed immediately.”

