Cornell Park Advisory Council to host holiday celebration

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Cornell Park Advisory Council (CPAC) is hosting its second annual holiday celebration in Cornell Park, 5473 S. Cornell Ave., on Thursday, Dec. 7.

There will be a bonfire, hot chocolate, a marshmallow roast, children’s crafts, caroling and more. A Chicago Park District educator will also be on hand to teach children about animal skins and skulls.

The holiday celebration will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

For more information visit cornellnatureplay.org.

t.hill@hpherald.com