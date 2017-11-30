Project Higher Ed hosts fundraiser at Ja’Grill

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Project Higher Ed hosted a fundraising event for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Ja’Grill Hyde Park, 1510 E. Harper Court, in conjunction with “#GIVINGTUESDAY,” a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

“This event means a great deal to me because it was our very first

fundraiser event,” said Veleda Simpson, founder and executive director of Project Higher Ed. “We wanted to connect with other HBCU alumni for support.”

Project Higher Ed. is a non-profit organization that provides a supplemental education program for low-income urban community students and their families, which creates pathways to and through college for individuals, according to the organization’s website.

Simpson, who received her bachelor’s degree from Hampton University in Virginia and her master’s degree from Clark University in Atlanta, said she founded Project Higher Ed. because she was concerned with the declining number of students from low-income families pursuing college.

Simpson said her family-focused program is designed to provide a system of support for both the students and their parents and to change fragile college aspirations into concrete strategic objectives.

Currently, the organization is coaching 10 students through the process of college planning with tutoring, workshops, SAT test prep courses and college tours. The students and their parents also have also been assigned mentors who will help them through the process.

For more information on Project Higher Ed, visit projecthighered.org.

