PUSH Coalition to Host Anniversary Celebration

By EVAN HAMLIN

Herald Intern

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition, founded in 1996 by Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. promote peace and social change across the U.S., will hold a month-long celebration commemorating the founding of the coalition. Rev. Al Sharpton, a civil rights leader and the host of MSNBC’s “Politics Nation” will lead the celebration.

The event will begin on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition National Headquarters, 930 E. 50th St. Each Saturday during the month of December will be dedicated to discussing a different aspect of Jackson’s work.

The Dec. 2 session runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and will feature guest musical artists such as the Celebration Choir from Resurrected Life Church International, where Rev. Ray Berryhill is the senior pastor. Berryhill will perform alongside the choir as well.

Subsequent sessions will include with keynote speakers and musical guests touching on a range of issues such as community organizing, labor, and the history of other civil rights organizations and movements. The month-long festivity will conclude with a “Millennial Summit,” an opportunity to engage with up-and-coming advocates of social justice causes.

More information on speakers, musical guests, and event times can be found on the Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s website, www.rainbowpush.org.

