Hyde Park Happenings: Hyde Park Holly-Day Celebration

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Event: Hyde Park Vitality Committee will host a full day of holiday programming entitled the “Hyde Park Holly-Day Celebration” on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The committee, which includes the University of Chicago Commercial Real Estate Operations, Downtown Hyde Park, the South East Chicago Commission, the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, the Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference, and the Nichols Park Advisory Council, will host the event that will feature several programs throughout the day.

Activity: The kickoff event will feature a “Breakfast with Santa,” a free ice sculpture carving demonstration, a cookie decorating station and “Lunch with Santa.” Ald. Sophia King (4th) and the Kenwood Academy High School Singers will lead caroling activities and the Hyde Park School of Dance will present a free dance preview performance of “The Nutcracker.” The events are free and open to the public.

For more information on the “Hyde Park Holly-Day” event, visit hphollyday.com or for Hyde Park events visitdowntownhydeparkchicago.com.

