Freehling Pot and Pan Co. to close after nearly 43 years in Hyde Park

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

After nearly 43 years of business in Hyde Park, Susan “Sue” Freehling, founder and owner of The Freehling Pot and Pan Co., 1365 E. 53rd. St., said she is permanently closing her shop. “I’m 77 years old and the time has come,” Freehling said. “My husband Paul retired last June and we’d like to travel.” Freehling, whose business specializes in houseware and cookware appliances, said starting Wednesday, Dec. 6, she will have a going out of business sale. Everything will be 40 percent off. She said the sale will continue until all items are gone. Freehling said it was a moment of madness when she first opened her doors nearly 43 years ago. “I liked to cook and there weren’t a lot of places to buy cookware at the time,” Freehling said. “Then places like Williams and Sonoma came in but [Freehling Pot and Pan] was the only one on the Southside.”

Freehling said that while most people shop for cookware appliances online now, that didn’t affect her business much. She and her husband simply want to travel. “It isn’t so much that the business isn’t valuable,” Freehling said. “My husband doesn’t want to sit at home, he wants to get away.” Freehling said she and her husband plan to keep their Hyde Park home but will spend more time at their Florida home, especially in the winter. She said after retiring, her goal is to cook more Middle Eastern dishes and visit countries including Bhutan, India, England, France and Italy. Freehling said she will miss her customers. “Nobody could have nicer customers,” Freehling said. She said customers would often bring samples of cookies that they made with the cookware from her store and share their recipes.” During its going out of business sale Freehling Pot and Pan will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

