Woodlawn Restorative Justice HUB to host fundraiser

David Crump, a violence recovery program manager at the University of Chicago Medicine Adult Trauma Center, will be the keynote speaker at the “A Season of Dreams” fundraiser event organized by The Woodlawn Restorative Justice HUB (WRJHUB) in collaboration with Southside Together Organizing for Power (STOP), and WECAN, Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Chicago Theological Seminary, 1407 E. 60th St.

The WRJHUB is an organization dedicated to leveraging relationships between street organizations and affiliated opportunity youth from conflicting street organization territories. The group’s goal is to help interrupt violent behavior while engaging youth in long-term leadership development, violence prevention, and peace building.

The organization specializes in helping reduce violence, developing community capacity for restorative justice, creating long-term mentorship support systems for youth at high risk, developing youth civic leadership, creating opportunities for artistic expression in a trauma-informed context and to help connect disconnected young people to social services.

“We are working with young people who are involved with street organizations in Woodlawn,” said Alex Goldenberg, executive director of STOP. “We have had important successes in the past year and a half, and are hoping to grow in strength that works.”

Thursday’s event will also feature a special evening of musical entertainment by local youth and performers including vocalist Joyce “Peaches” Faison.

For more information on the Woodlawn Restorative Justice HUB, contact Mattie Butler, executive director of WECAN organization at 773 398-1647.

