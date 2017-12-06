December 6, 2017 Week In Photos Artist Cai Guo-Qiang’s new pyrotechnic work launches from the roof of the Joseph Regenstein Library, 1100 E. 57th St., Saturday, Dec. 2. The pyrotechnic performance was part of “Reactions: New Perspectives on our Nuclear Legacy,” the University of Chicago’s two-day commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the first sustainable nuclear chain reaction experiment, which took place at the current site of Henry Moore’s statue Nuclear Energy,” 5625 S. Ellis Ave. A group of University of Chicago students perform a “die-in” to highlight the lethal effects of nuclear energy as Cai Guo-Qiang’s new pyrotechnic work is launched from the roof of the Joseph Regenstein Library, 1100 E. 57th St., Saturday, Dec. 2. The pyrotechnic performance was part of “Reactions: New Perspectives on our Nuclear Legacy,” the University of Chicago’s two-day commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the first sustainable nuclear chain reaction experiment, which took place at the current site of Henry Moore’s statue Nuclear Energy,” 5625 S. Ellis Ave. Henry Moore scholar and University of California Professor Emerita in Art History Anne Wagner speaks about the design, construction and meaning of Moore’s statue “Nuclear Energy,” during a talk in the McCormick Tribune Lounge of the Reynold’s Club, 5706 S. University Avenue, Saturday, Dec. 2. The lecture was part of “Reactions: New Perspectives on our Nuclear Legacy,” the University of Chicago’s two-day commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the first sustainable nuclear chain reaction experiment, which took place at the current site of “Nuclear Energy,” 5625 S. Ellis Ave. University of Chicago students Asya Akca (far left) and Oluwaseyi “Shae” Omonijo (far right) pose with sculptor Preston Jackson and the bust he created of Dr. Georgiana Rose Simpson, the first black woman to receive a Ph.D. from a U.S. university, following the statue’s unveiling ceremony in Mandel Hall, 1131 E. 57th St., Tuesday, Nov. 28. – Marc Monaghan Ald. Sophia King (4th) sings Christmas carols with the Kenwood Academy High School Concert Choir on 53rd Street during an annual Happy Holly-Day Celebration event sponsored by the Hyde Park Vitality Committee comprised of the University of Chicago Commercial Real Estate Operations, Downtown Hyde Park, the South East Chicago Commission, the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, the Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference, and the Nichols Park Advisory Council, Saturday, Dec. 2. – Spencer Bibbs Author and Chicago native Luvvie Ajayi talks about her New York Times Best-selling book “I’m Judging You: The do better manual” with Dori McWorther, CEO of YWCA Chicago, Wednesday, Nov. 29, at Seminary Co-Op Books, 5751 S. Woodlawn Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III (from Left to right) Natalie Goldberg, Carol Gittler, Fran Gordon, Elaine Lieberman, Roberta Bierstein and Sabine Charles check items that will be on sale during the Hanukkah Faire at Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd., through Thursday, Dec. 21. – Owen M. Lawson III Ald. Sophia King (4th) helps hold the ribbon as Vanille Owner Sophie Evanoff cuts the ribbon during the Vanille Pastisserie, 5229 S. Harper Court, grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce Friday morning, Dec. 1. Sue Malone of the Hyde Park Herald, Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce President Jonathan Swain, Executive Director of the South-East Chicago Commission Diane Burnham, Owner of Carney Cleaning Services Sharon Carney, Bennie Currie, Ann Marie Miles, Greg Fairbanks, Adam Jordan Marks of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, Joyce Drake, Vice President and General Manager of the Hyde Park Herald Susan J. Walker, Wendy Walker Williams and Executive Director of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce Wallace Goode were also in attendance. – Spencer Bibbs