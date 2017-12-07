Carol Moseley Braun named to DuSable Museum board

By TONIA HILL

Ambassador Carol Moseley Braun has been named to the Board of Trustees at DuSable Museum of African American History, according to public announcement made on Thursday, Dec. 7.

In 1992, Moseley Braun made history as the first African American woman elected to the United States Senate. During her tenure in Congress she focused on issues including women’s rights and civil rights and served on several committees, including the Senate Finance Committee.

“It is my great honor to be elected as a Trustee of the DuSable Museum. This world class institution is a singular addition to Chicago’s cultural firmament, and it is with humility that I am delighted to serve it. Dr. Margaret Burroughs would be very proud and well pleased with the current leadership of the museum she persevered to build, and I hope I can play some small role in supporting her vision,” Moseley Braun said in a written statement.”

Former President Bill Clinton appointed Moseley Braun U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa in 1999; she left the post at the end of his presidency. Following that she joined the private sector and has been working as a business consultant and started an organic foods company called Good Foods Organics.

Moseley Braun graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Political Science and attended the university’s law school and earned a degree in law.

Current Board members for the museum include: Joyce Johnson-Miller; Maria C. Green; Patricia Knazze; Kimberly McCullough-Starks; Eric Whitaker, MD, MPH;

Lisa Pilot-Livingston; Lisa M. Pope; Sheila Wilson-Freelon, Esq., MDiv; Perri L. Irmer, president of the DuSable Museum; Tunji Alausa, MD; Chancelor “Chance the Rapper” Bennett; Ken Bennett; William Burton; Theaster Gates, Jr.; Michael Gibson; Wilbur Milhouse III.; Franz Mullings; Mildred Olivier, MD; Timothy Rand; William Von Hoene; Charles Walls; Kenneth Warren, Ph.D.; Joyce Washington; Clarence Bourne; Don Jackson, and Peggy Montes.

